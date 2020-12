print

Connacht lost 27-18 to former coach Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in the Heineken Champions Cup at the Sportsground yesterday ending their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages of Europe’s elite competition.

Tiernan O’Halloran and John Porch scores two tries for Connacht while Jack Carty kicked two penalties and a conversion.

Relive Sunday evening’s clash in the Sportsground with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.