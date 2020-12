RUGBY Commentary: Connacht 19-32 Ulster

print

Connacht fell to their third consecutive defeat last night (Sunday, 27th December) as they went down to Ulster 32-19 in the Guinness PRO14.

Jack Carty, John Porch and Tom Daly went over for tries in the Sportsground but six Ian Madigan penalties ensured Ulster left the hosts without a losing bonus point.

Connacht remain second in Conference B on 20 points, level with Scarlets and 12 behind leaders Munster.

Connacht – Tries: Jack Carty, John Porch, Tom Daly. Cons: Jack Carty 2.

Ulster – Tries: Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney. Cons: Ian Madigan 2. Pens: Ian Madigan 6.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham; Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux; Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Colm de Buitlear for O’Halloran (32 mins), Jordan Duggan for Buckley (50 mins), Sean O’Brien for de Buitlear (51 mins), Dominic Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (55 mins), Gavin Thornbury for Roux (55 mins), Dave Heffernan for Delahunt (57 mins), Kieran Marmion for Blade (66 mins)

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy; Ian Madigan, Alby Mathewson; Kyle McCall, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell; Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Matty Rea for Jones (20 mins), Kyle McCall for Warwick (30 mins), Marty Moore for O’Toole (53 mins), Ben Moxham for Moore (62 mins), Matt Faddes for Gilroy (66 mins), Bradley Roberts for Andrew (67 mins), David O’Connor for Treadwell (70 mins), David Shanahan for Mathewson (79 mins)

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Andy Friend’s side are in the RDS next Saturday (January 2nd) to take on Leinster at 7.35pm.