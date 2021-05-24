RUGBY: ClubForce and Connacht ‘Bridging The Gap’

print

Clubforce and Connacht Rugby, have teamed up for their ‘Bridging the Gap’ Webinar on Wednesday 26th May at 7pm.

The panel on the evening will include:

Ross Mannion, Connacht Rugby Women’s Head Coach

Fraser Gow the U18’s Women’s Head Coach

Mary Healy, Backs and Skills Coach from the Clubforce Emerging Talent Team

Mary Fyfe, Director of Rugby at London Irish RFC

Danny Webb, Head Coach of the London Irish Emeralds.

The webinar will talk about all things women’s rugby and about “Bridiging the gap” between grassroots and the professional game.

John Mulligan spoke to Ross Mannion and Mary Fyfe about the webinar and the importance of “Bridging the gap” in the women’s game.

Head over to the website to find out more and to REGISTER.