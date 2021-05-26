RUGBY: Benetton vs Connacht – Preview with Denis Buckley & Pete Wilkins

print

Connacht return to Rainbow Cup action this Saturday (29th May) as they seek their third victory in four outings away to Benetton Treviso.

Bundee Aki returns after a nine-week absence due to his Six Nations Red Card against England.

It’s also a special occasion for Denis Buckley who makes his 200th appearance for Connacht.

Leading up to the game, Denis gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies

William also chatted to defence coach Pete Wilkins about what to expect in Italy.

Kick-off at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday is 5.15pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.