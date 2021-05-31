RUGBY: Benetton 20-12 Connacht – Match Report plus Reaction from Andy Friend and Tom Daly

print

Connacht’s Rainbow Cup ambitions were ended on Saturday (29th May) as they went down 20-12 to Benetton Treviso in Italy.

Shane Delahunt and Paul Boyle went over for tries for the visitors but they couldn’t get their noses in front thanks to five Paolo Garbisi penalties for the hosts.

The result leaves Connacht with just two wins from four before hosting the Ospreys this Friday night (June 4th). But their previous wins over Ulster and Munster won’t be enough to earn a final spot against South African opposition.

Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy spoke to Head Coach Andy Friend and centre Tom Daly afterwards; but first William Davies has this match report.

Connacht host the Ospreys on Friday. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 6pm.