RTE’s Sunday Game Celebrates 40 Years On The Air This Week

A television programme that has become iconic and part of irish life was broadcast for the very first time on July the 8th 1979. Since it’s beginning, the Sunday Game has brought the best of Gaelic Games to our screens on Sunday night’s during the summer and to this day is still one of the most watched sports programmes in the country.

The presenter of the Sunday Game on that historic Sunday was Jim Carney and he spoke to John Mulligan who first played the opening credits from that very first programme. (Credit: RTE ARCHIVE)

John then spoke to Jim about his time on the Sunday Game and also of the effect the programme has had on the sporting and social life of Ireland since 1979.

Jim Carney on the cover of the RTE Guide in July 1979