ROWING: Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh React to Olympic Qualification

Galway are celebrating two Olympians after Moycullen’s Fiona Murtagh and Furbo’s Aifric Keogh booked their places in the Tokyo Games in July.

The Women’s Four team, which also included Emily Hegarty and Eimear Lamble, qualified their boat by winning the Women’s Four Final in Lucerne, Switzerland on Sunday (16th May) and taking one of the two available Olympic slots.

The Irish crew beat crews from China, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic, dominating the race, and they finished with a time of 06:31.99.

Afterwards, Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh gave their reaction to John Mulligan, LIVE on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Sunday Sport.’

Neville Maxwell was Galway’s last rowing Olympian, in 1996 and 2000, and he also joined John for a chat on ‘Sunday Sport.’

