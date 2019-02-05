Republic Of Ireland Supporters Club Western Branch To Take Part In First Ever CRISC Cup

This Saturday, The Republic Of Ireland Supporters Club Western Branch (Risscw) will take part in the first ever CRISC Cup, a competition for Republic Of Ireland Supporters Clubs throughout Ireland. The Tournament will be held in Tullamore and will feature Supporters Clubs from all over the country.

Dominick Walsh and Brian Hehir joined John Mulligan in Studio to talk about the tournament and also about the allocation of tickets that Irish fans will get for Ireland’s first Euro 2020 qualifer against Gibralter next month.

Dominick Walsh and Brian Hehir of the RISSCW in studio