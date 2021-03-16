RACING: Cheltenham Festival Results – Day 1

print

The opening day of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival is over.

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win a Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

She piloted the 11-to-10 favourite Honeysuckle to victory, romping home six-and-a-half lengths ahead of Sharjah, with last year’s winner Epatante in third.

With a full wrap up on the day’s proceedings, here’s George McDonagh

Cheltenham – 1.20 – Sky Bet Supreme Novice’s Hurdle

Appreciate It 8/11f Ballyadam 6/1 For Pleasure 40/1

Cheltenham – 1.55 – Arkle Challenge Trophy Novice’s Chase

Shishkin 4/9f Eldorado Allen 33/1

Cheltenham – 2.30 – Ultima Handicap Chase

Vintage Clouds 28/1 Happygolucky 10/3f Aye Right 11/2 Cepage 14/1

Cheltenham 3.05 – Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

Honeysuckle 11/10f Sharjah 11/1 Epatante 4/1

Cheltenham 3.40 – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

Black Tears 11/1 Concertista 10/11f Roksana 3/1

Cheltenham 4.15 – Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Jeff Kidder 80/1 Saint Sam 9/2f Elham Valley 66/1 Houx Girls 11/2

Cheltenham 4.50 – National Hunt Challenge Cup Novice’s Chase

Galvin 7/2 Next Destination 3/1 Escaria Ten 11/4f

