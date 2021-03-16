RACING: Cheltenham Festival Results – Day 1

The opening day of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival is over.
Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win a Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
She piloted the 11-to-10 favourite Honeysuckle to victory, romping home six-and-a-half lengths ahead of Sharjah, with last year’s winner Epatante in third.
With a full wrap up on the day’s proceedings, here’s George McDonagh
Cheltenham – 1.20 – Sky Bet Supreme Novice’s Hurdle
- Appreciate It 8/11f
- Ballyadam 6/1
- For Pleasure 40/1
==
Cheltenham – 1.55 – Arkle Challenge Trophy Novice’s Chase
- Shishkin 4/9f
- Eldorado Allen 33/1
==
Cheltenham – 2.30 – Ultima Handicap Chase
- Vintage Clouds 28/1
- Happygolucky 10/3f
- Aye Right 11/2
- Cepage 14/1
==
Cheltenham 3.05 – Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
- Honeysuckle 11/10f
- Sharjah 11/1
- Epatante 4/1
==
Cheltenham 3.40 – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle
- Black Tears 11/1
- Concertista 10/11f
- Roksana 3/1
==
Cheltenham 4.15 – Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
- Jeff Kidder 80/1
- Saint Sam 9/2f
- Elham Valley 66/1
- Houx Girls 11/2
==
Cheltenham 4.50 – National Hunt Challenge Cup Novice’s Chase
- Galvin 7/2
- Next Destination 3/1
- Escaria Ten 11/4f
==
Galway Bay FM’s Cheltenham Coverage is brought to you by the Irish Field, pick up your copy every Saturday #gbfmsports