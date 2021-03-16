RACING: Cheltenham Festival Results – Day 1

The opening day of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival is over.

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win a Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

She piloted the 11-to-10 favourite Honeysuckle to victory, romping home six-and-a-half lengths ahead of Sharjah, with last year’s winner Epatante in third.

With a full wrap up on the day’s proceedings, here’s George McDonagh

Cheltenham – 1.20 – Sky Bet Supreme Novice’s Hurdle

  1. Appreciate It                      8/11f
  2. Ballyadam                           6/1
  3. For Pleasure                       40/1

==

Cheltenham – 1.55 – Arkle Challenge Trophy Novice’s Chase

  1. Shishkin                               4/9f
  2. Eldorado Allen                   33/1

==

Cheltenham – 2.30 – Ultima Handicap Chase

  1. Vintage Clouds                  28/1
  2. Happygolucky                    10/3f
  3. Aye Right                             11/2
  4. Cepage                                                 14/1

==

Cheltenham 3.05 – Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

  1. Honeysuckle                      11/10f
  2. Sharjah                                 11/1
  3. Epatante                              4/1

==

Cheltenham 3.40 – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

  1. Black Tears                          11/1
  2. Concertista                         10/11f
  3. Roksana                               3/1

==

Cheltenham 4.15 – Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

  1. Jeff Kidder                          80/1
  2. Saint Sam                            9/2f
  3. Elham Valley                      66/1
  4. Houx Girls                           11/2

==

Cheltenham 4.50 – National Hunt Challenge Cup Novice’s Chase

  1. Galvin                                   7/2
  2. Next Destination              3/1
  3. Escaria Ten                          11/4f

==

