RACING: Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 Preview

The number of Irish winners at Cheltenham stands at 11 at the halfway stage.

Trainer Henry De Bromhead won yesterday’s feature, the Champion Chase, with ‘Put the Kettle On’.

And the Waterford handler saddles the exciting ‘Envoi Allen’ in today’s Marsh Novices’ Chase.

The horse was recently moved by owners Cheveley Park Stud to De Bromhead’s yard from the Gordon Elliott stable.

Today’s showpiece is the Stayers’ Hurdle at 3.05.

Elsewhere on the card, Rachael Blackmore will hope for a 4th winner of the week.

The Tipperary native rides the Willie Mullins trained ‘Allaho’ in the Ryanair Chase.

The going is good to soft for the first of seven races at 1.20.

Looking ahead to Day 3 is George McDonagh

Cheltenham Day 3 Thoughts

Firstly Very Tough Punting Card

1.20 Envoi Allen , Fusil Raffles (e-w)

1.55 Champagne Platinum & Milliner (Both e-w)

2.30 Fakir D’oudairies (e-w)

3.05 The Storyteller (e-w)

3.40 Farclas (Nap e-w)

4.15 Glens Of Antrim(e-w)

4.50 Milanford & Mount Ida (Both e-w)