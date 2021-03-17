RACING: Cheltenham Festival – Day 2 Preview

print

Having made history in winning the Champion Hurdle yesterday, Rachael Blackmore is aiming for more grade-one success at Cheltenham today.



She rides the favourite Bob Olinger in the day’s opening race, the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.



The Tipperary jockey will be on one of the outsider’s for today’s feature, the Queen Mother Champion Chase.



She rides Notebook, with the Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi an odds-on favourite.



Last year’s Albert Bartlett-winner Monkfish is odds-on to win this afternoon’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.



Meanwhile, back-to-back Grand National winner Tiger Roll has another tilt at the Glenfarclas Chase.



Action gets underway at 1.20.

Looking ahead to Day 2 is George McDonagh

==

Cheltenham Day Two Thoughts

1.20 Bob Olinger

1.55 Eklat De Rire w/o Monkfish

2.30 Janika (e-way)

3.05. Notebook(e-way)

3.40 Balko Des Flos(e-w)

4.15 Entoucas (e-w). NAP

4.50 Three Strip Life (e-w)