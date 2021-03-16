RACING: Cheltenham Festival – Day 1 Preview

print

A Cheltenham Festival behind closed doors begins today.

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore rides the favourite ‘Honeysuckle’ in the day one feature, the Champion Hurdle. That goes to post at 3.05.



The going is soft, good to soft in places for the first of seven races on the card at 1.20.



The Nicky Henderson trained ‘Shishkin’ is the strong favourite for the Arkle Chase, while trainer Willie Mullins saddles favourite ‘Appreciate It’ in the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle.

Looking ahead to Day 1 is George McDonagh

Galway Bay FM’s “Cheltenham Coverage is brought to you by The Irish Field, pick up your copy every Saturday.”

Cheltenham Day One Thoughts

1.20 Ballyadam (EW)

1.55 Franco De Port(w/o Shiskin)

2.30 Pym (ew)

3.05 Honeysuckle , Sharjah (ew)

3.40 Concertista

4.15 Colthor (ew)

4.50 Next Destination (NAP)