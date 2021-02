print

The weights for this Aintree Grand National have been announced.

Last year’s race was cancelled due to COVID-19 but the 2021 version will go ahead on Saturday, 10th April.

Bristol De Mai, Easysland and Santini are joint top weights on 11st 10lbs, one pound ahead of Irish-trained Presenting Percy and Dual Winner Tiger Roll.

For a full rundown, here’s George McDonagh.