RACING: 2021 Irish Grand National Preview

print

The Paul Nolan trained Latest Exhibition is expected to go off the favourite in the Irish Grand National when it goes to post at 5-o’clock this evening.



It’s one of seven races at Fairyhouse where today’s action gets underway at 5-past-2.



Bryan Cooper will be on board the year-old who will carry top weight of 11 stone 10 pounds after the withdrawal of ‘Tiger Roll’ during the week.



Paul Townend will not ride in the 3 miles 5 furlong contest after injuring his foot in a fall yesterday.



There are also eight races at Cork this afternoon with the first going to post there at 10-to-2.

For a full rundown, here’s George McDonagh