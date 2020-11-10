PODCAST: Vinny Faherty Talks To Mike Rafferty About Galway United And Retiring

Galway United’s retiring striker admits he had been considering calling it a day for some time.

The Tribesmen’s third highest scorer called time on a 14-year career yesterday after they fell short of promotion.

John Caulfield’s side rebounded from a poor start to the year to reach the play-off final before going down 2-1 to Longford Town last Friday.

Vinny Faherty says he wanted to step aside now and allow Galway’s young players their chance to flourish.

He chats to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty about his decision to retire and his career