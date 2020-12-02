PODCAST – Soccer: Galway United New Signings Special

print

It’s been a busy post-season for Galway United boss John Caulfield as new players have been signed, others have extended their contracts and players have departed.

The most high profile absentee next season will be Vinny Faherty who announced his retirement following the Tribesmen’s play-off final loss to Longford.

Among those extending their contracts are Kevin Horgan, Shane Doherty, Maurice Nugent, Killian Brouder, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Stephen Christopher and Shane Duggan.

Former Ireland under 21 international Gary Boylan recently signed while Padraic Cunningham returns to the club.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins caught up with two more players getting ready to grace Eamonn Deacy Park – Mikie Rowe and David Hurley.