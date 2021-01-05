PODCAST – RUGBY: Tom Daly and Andy Friend – pre Connacht vs Munster

print

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend has cast doubt on whether Bundee Aki will be available to take on Munster in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend (January 9th).

The Ireland international is dealing with a knee injury and is being currently assessed.

Aki hasn’t featured since receiving a yellow card against Bristol Bears in the Heineken Champions Cup last month and missed the recent interprovincials against Ulster and Leinster.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, William Davies caught up with Head Coach Andy Friend, but first he chatted to Connacht centre Tom Daly.

Kick-off against Munster on Saturday in the Sportsground is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.