PODCAST: Rugby – pre Ulster vs Connacht – with Finlay Bealham, Jimmy Duffy & Andy Friend

print

Connacht’s Bundee Aki has been ruled out of the opening three matches of the new Rainbow Cup.

Andy Friend’s side commence their campaign this Friday night (April 23rd) when they travel to the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast to face Ulster.

The Ireland centre was banned for four games after his Six Nations red card against England and has only missed one match since – Connacht’s European Challenge Cup loss to Leicester Tigers.

Captain Jarrad Butler also missed that tie but is available, providing he’s passed fit after a leg injury in training this week.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies spoke to outgoing forwards coach Jimmy Duffy, Head coach Andy Friend; but first he got the thoughts of prop Finlay Bealham.

Kick-off between Connacht and Ulster in the Rainbow Cup on Friday is 8.15pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Galway Bay FM with coverage starting at 8pm.