PODCAST – RUGBY: Connacht vs Benetton Preview

Connacht are back in Guinness PRO14 action this Friday evening when they host Benetton.

It’s the first game for Andy Friend’s charges in two weeks after their clash with Ospreys last week was called off late due to a coronavirus case among the Welsh squad.

It disrupted their momentum after beating Zebre the previous weekend but another good result against Italian opposition should strengthen Connacht’s position in Conference B.

William Davies has been getting the views of Connacht centre Tom Daly and Connacht Attack & Backs Coach Nigel Carolan

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Friday is 7.35pm.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that the Connacht Eagles will play two games in December.

They travel to Energia Park for a 2pm kick-off against Leinster on Saturday, 12th December.

And then they host Ulster six days later on Friday, 18th December. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 1pm.