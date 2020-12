print

Ahead of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup trip away to Racing 92, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been getting the views from the Connacht camp.

In this special podcast, William chats to Connacht centre Sammy Arnold, but first, he got the thoughts of Head Coach Andy Friend.

Connacht travel to Paris on Sunday to take on Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup. Kick-off is 3.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.