PODCAST: Over The Line – Sunday, 7th February 2021

On Over the Line this week with Gerry Murphy:

Galway United Manager John Caulfield chats about preparations for the coming season;

We will follow the fortunes of the top teams in the Premier League;

In Rugby we will look back at the Connacht V Dragons in the PRO14 and the Wales V Ireland in the Six Nations;

We have a special feature on Athletics and the cancelled Basketball season and what it means to the clubs.

And, we will keep abreast of what’s happening in sport around the world.

Join Gerry on Over the Line on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.