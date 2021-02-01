PODCAST: Over The Line – Sunday, 31st January 2021

print

On this week’s show with Gerry Murphy;

William Davies chats exclusively with Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend following is two-year contract extension with the province;

New Galway senior ladies football manager Gerry Fahy looks ahead to the coming months and the season ahead;

Galway under-20 hurling boss Jeffrey Lynskey talks about what’s next for underage teams from 2020 and what is to come in 2021;

Galway WFC’s new under-19 manager Emer Flatley joins Jonathan Higgins to talk about her new post with the club;

We talk to Michael Burke of Chanelle, Loughrea on their recent announcement as sponsors of the Irish Champion Hurdle, his life as a racehorse owner with over 40 winners and lots more besides;

And Gerry will be keeping abreast of what’s happening in sport at home and around the world.