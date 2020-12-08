PODCAST: ‘Over The Line’ – Monday, 7th December 2020

print

On this week’s show:

Galway Ladies Football Chairperson Betty Hernon joins Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh to discuss the next steps for the Tribeswomen following Sunday’s All-Ireland senior semi-final loss in Croke Park.

Eoghan Cormican of the Irish Examiner gives his views and the views from the Cork camp.

Our special guest is former Galway United player and manager, former Arsenal and Irish player columnist with the Irish Daily Star, TV analyst and football agent Pat Dolan…..a man with loads of opinions!

And William Davies is also in studio to look ahead to Connacht’s trip to Paris in rugby’s Champions Cup and their weekend PRO14 victory over Benetton Treviso, all from 7pm here on Galway Bay FM.

‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.