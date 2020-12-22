PODCAST: ‘Over The Line’ – Monday, 21st December 2020

On this week’s show:

Gerry Murphy and Kevin Dwyer look back on Galway’s All-Ireland under 20 Football Final win over Dublin; and the Tribesmen’s Minor Championship loss to Roscommon;

Cyril Donnellan reflects on Galway’s under 20 Leinster Hurling semi-final success over Kilkenny;

William Davies chats about Connacht rugby and their second successive Heineken Champions Cup defeat against Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears;

And George McDonagh is in Galway Race Course with Chief Executive Michael Maloney about their 2021 plans.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 7pm.

