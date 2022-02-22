PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP4

This week on Over The Line Extra, our Football guest is former Mayo star forward John Casey who talks to Ollie Turner about his Sigerson memories with Tralee RTC and how both Mayo and Galway are shaping up just two months away from their Connacht Championship clash. Niall Canavan joins Sean Walsh this week where they discuss the fall out from Cian Lynch’s sending off in the Fitzgibbon Final, the legality of the handpass in hurling, and Gort Community School & Presentation College Athenry’s Schools Quarter Finals.