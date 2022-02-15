PODCAST: Over The Line Extra – EP3

This week on Over the Line Extra, Ollie Turner chats to Diarmuid Blake about Wednesday nights Sigerson Cup final, St Jarlath’s College recent Connacht Colleges success and looks ahead to Galway and Offaly in the National League. In hurling Sean Walsh speaks to Mike Ryan & Jeff Lynskey – ahead of the Fitzgibbon semi final between NUIG & GMIT. They look at more than just the game and ask the question why are there so many Galway players on both teams?