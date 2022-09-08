PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP26

Ollie and Sean are joined by Barry Cullinane to look ahead at the Senior and Intermediate Club Football Championship action.



Over The Line Extra in association with Seymours, Loughrea, specializing in carpets, flooring and vinyl, rugs, beds, mattresses furniture and much more. Visit Seymoursloughrea.ie or follow them on facebook. You’ll see more at Seymours Loughrea. Check out Seymours website for more.

Check out the live video here below on our YouTube channel.

For more episodes click HERE.

Follow us on Twitter HERE.