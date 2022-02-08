PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP2

The Croke Park dictate that all Club championships should have just 16 teams is causing intense debate. In Galway there are 24 clubs in the Senior Hurling Championship (Senior A & Senior B) and 16 in Intermediate. A number of East Galway clubs are opposed to the restructuring and Damien Howe (Meelick Eyrecourt), Francis Keane (Mullagh) and Johnny Kelly (Portumna) joined us on OTL Extra to give their views. Also, on Over the Line Extra this week, Ollie Turner chats to All Star footballer Kieran Fitzgerald about his upcoming appearance on Thursday night’s latest instalment of Laochra Gael on TG4, his playing career with Corofin and Galway and his new role as a coach with Garrymore.



