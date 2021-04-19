PODCAST: Mike Rafferty chats Galway WFC & Junior Soccer on ‘Over The Line’

print

Galway WFC suffered their first Womens National League defeat this year after going down 2-1 to DLR Waves on Saturday evening (17th April).

Rachel Kearns’ fifth goal of the season cancelled out Kate Mooney’s opener but Katie Malone’s winner two minutes from time secured the points for the Dublin outfit.

On Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line,’ Mike Rafferty joined Gerry Murphy to discuss that game and where the result leaves Galway WFC.

And Mike also gives an insight into the current status of Galway’s junior leagues and could a return to play happen in the next couple of months.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Sunday from 4pm.