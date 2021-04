print

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer joined Gerry Murphy this week on ‘Over The Line’ (April 18th) to look at where Galway stand ahead of the resumption of competitive football action in May.

Kevin talks about how difficult COVID-19 has been for the Galway set-up; how manager Padraic Joyce might have to rebuild again; changes in personnel; and their chances in the National League.

