PODCAST: Ireland rugby international Katie O’Dwyer chats about Athenry Camogie

print

The Irish squad for the upcoming Six Nations was announced recently ahead of their opening tie against Wales on Saturday week (April 10th).

As well as Connacht players Beibhinn Parsons, Laura Feely and Nichola Fryday, Galway’s Katie O’Dwyer was also included in the 36-player panel.

The Athenry native has won county camogie titles and contested All-Ireland Finals with her club before making her Ireland senior debut against Italy in last year’s Six Nations.

Speaking on this week’s ‘Over The Line,’ Katie O’Dwyer tells Tommy Devane about her time playing with her club.

Athenry camogie club are currently fundraising with their win a house and car competition with further details available on www.winahouseandcar.ie

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Sunday from 4pm.

==