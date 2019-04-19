Place In The Lidl National League Division One Final At Stake For Galway And Donegal Tomorrow.

Galway face Donegal tomorrow afternoon in Pearse Park Longford with a place in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One Final at stake.

Galway were beaten semi-finalists against Dublin last year but it took a late, late Nicole Owens goal for Dublin to floor the Tribeswomen.

Dublin also beat Galway in the last four of the TG4 Senior Championship, with Donegal losing out to Cork on the other side of the draw.

One of these counties will make a national decider this time, however, as Galway aim to make a first League final since losing to Cork in 2015.

A Donegal victory would seem them through to a first top-flight decider in two years, when they came up just short against Cork.

Galway and Donegal met in Round 7 of the League, with Galway coming out on top, but this one could be closer.

Donegal started the campaign like a steam-train but have tailed off since, with boss Maxi Curran hoping for a return to form.

Galway finished on top of the Division 1 standings with 18 points but they did lose out to champions Dublin along the way.

Galway are unchanged from their last outing against Donegal, while Curran has brought Aislin Nee in between the sticks ahead of Aoife McColgan.

