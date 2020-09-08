Over the Line – Sept 7th Podcast

Listen back to Monday night’s Over the Line podcast where Gerry and George spoke to Joe Connolly and Cyril Farrell, the captain and manager of the Galway hurling team that won the 1980 All Ireland hurling final on September 7th forty years ago…..

In the second hour of show, we hear from Galway Ladies Football manager Timmy Rabbit, we get further updates from Galway United’s trip to UCD, Paul Lennon from The Star discusses the Republic of Ireland’s first two competitive results under Stephen Kenny and we chat to Sarah Kinsella about the latest heats of the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby…