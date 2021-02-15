Over The Line PODCAST Special: John Fogarty – Irish Examiner

print

John Fogarty joined Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy on Sunday (14th February) to talk about the current status of National Gaelic Games.

Officials from the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA were told last week that the respective sports were no longer free to continue under the current Level 5 restrictions.

With those set to be extended beyond March 5th, it suggests that inter county teams won’t be able to return to training until April.

Listen back to John and Gerry discuss the current situation.

