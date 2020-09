Listen back to the first part of Monday night’s Over the Line sports Show where Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh were joined by former Galway and Portumna star Damien Hayes and current Galway minor hurling manager Brian Hanley…

Over the Line part 1

In Part 2 of Monday night’s Over the Line, Gerry and George spoke to Irish PGA golfer Simon Thornton, Boylesports Sarah Kinsella about the Greyhound Derby final and a sensational finish to Galway United’s game in Cabinteely with Johnathan Higgins…

Over the Line part 2