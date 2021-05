print

This week on ‘Over the Line’ (17th May), our special guest is Galway Hurling legend Sylvie Linnane.

One of only four Galway hurlers to win three All-Ireland medals, Sylvie’s will have many a story to tell and some great memories.

He won three all-star awards, two county titles with Gort and is remembered for his no-nonsense displays in the Galway fullback line during the eighties.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’, with Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh, broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm.