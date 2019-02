Nui Galway qualified for the Semi-Final of the Fitzgibbon Cup following a dramatic Semi-Final win over Limerick IT on Thursday Afternoon with the game finishing on a final score of NUI Galway 1-15 LIT 2-10.

Barry Cullinane Reports

After the game, NUI Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey spoke to Sean Walsh

NUI Galway play their Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final next week.

The NUI Galway Panel for today’s Quarter – Final