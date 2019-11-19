Mick Culhane To Challenge Pat Kearney For County Board Chairperson Position

Galway Bay FM Sport understands that Mick Culhane of Salthill/Knocknacarra has been nominated for the position of Chairman of Galway County Board along with outgoing chairman Pat Kearney of Kilbeacanty. The election will be held as part of the Galway County GAA Convention in the Salthill Hotel on Monday their 16th of December. Nominations for the respective positions on the executive closed at the weekend.

The Full list of nominees are…

Chairperson: Pat Kearney (Kilbeacanty) and Mick Culhane (Salthill/ Knocknacarra)

Vice Chairman: John Moylan (Beagh)

Secretary: Seamus O’Grady (Monivea/Abbey)

Asst Secretary: Mary Judge (Caherlistrane) and Mike McMahon (Clarinbridge)

Treasurer: Mike Burke (Kinvara)

Asst treasurer: Seamus Connolly (Kilconly)

PRO: Seamus Finnerty (Annaghdown), Mike Hehir (Craughwell) and Michelle Healy (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

Central Council: Mike Larkin (Craughwell), Mattie Kilroy (Caltra), Tony Lee (Leitir Mór), Tom Kearns (Bearna Na Forbacha), Micheal Geraghty (Tuam Stars)

Connacht Council: Christy Brown (Ballinasloe), Micheal Geraghty (Tuam Stars), Tommy Kelly (Corofin)

Irish Language Officer: Tadhg O’Conaghaile (An Spideal), Joseph Lee (An Spideal), Siobhan Walsh (Kilconly), Padráig Neenan (Cortoon Shamrocks)

Coaching and Development Officer: Gerry Naughton (Turloughmore), Padráig Neenan (Cortoon Shamrocks), John Tobin (Tuam Stars), Mike Tully (Ballinasloe)

In Other News

John Joe Holleran of An Fhairce has been selected to become PRO of Connacht GAA. A vote of the Galway management committee saw him level with Seamus Finnerty with nine votes apiece leading to his name being drawn out of a hat. John Joe will hold the position for the coming year.