LGFA: Máire Uí Bhraonáin Chats About Her Career and Ladies Football Coverage

The 2021 ladies football season finally gets underway this weekend and Galway will be in the thick of the action when they take on Mayo on Saturday evening (22nd May).

That game is part of 10 being shown LIVE on TG4 over the next six weeks and a familiar face will be anchoring their coverage.

Máire Uí Bhraonáin has represented the Tribeswomen in the past and landed the role of anchoring the Irish language station’s ladies football coverage in 2020.

On Monday night’s ‘Over The Line’ (17th May), she caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

