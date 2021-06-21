LGFA: Kilkerrin/Clonberne 2-26 St. Nathy’s 0-2 – Report and Reaction

print

Kilkerrin/Clonberne successfully retained their Connacht senior ladies football crown in Markievicz Park on Saturday (19th June) with a 2-26 to 0-2 win over Sligo’s St. Nathy’s.

Lynsey Noone and Ailish Morrissey got the goals for the Galway champions.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane has this match report.

Afterwards, Tomás Keating got the thoughts of manager Willie Ward

Tomás also spoke to winning Kilkerrin/Clonberne captain Claire Dunleavy.

However, there was no luck for Naomh Mhuire in the junior final as, despite goals from Laura Ahearne and Sacra Mannion, they went down 6-13 to 3-12 to Sligo’s Eoghan Rua.

Tommy Devane has this match report.

Meanwhile, the Galway under 16s get their Connacht championship campaign underway on Friday. They face Roscommon in Clonberne Sport Field at 7.30pm.