This week, Galway ladies football chairperson Betty Hernon joined Gerry Murphy on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line.’

They chatted about the new website (www.galwaylgfa.ie) and the great work down by Assistant Treasurer Ann Galvin Murray and the Galway LGFA Committee on making it a reality.

And they also talked about football development in the county and more.

