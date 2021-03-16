LADIES FOOTBALL: Sinead Burke Talks Retirement On ‘Over The Line’

print

Former Galway footballer Sinead Burke confirmed at the weekend that she wouldn’t be returning to the maroon and white set-up in 2021.

The Oughterard native represented the Tribeswomen for 14 years and also played club football with Killannin, Dublin’s Ballyboden St. Enda’s and Armagh Harps.

She won nine Connacht titles, including two as captain, and also picked up two All-Stars – her 2018 award was Galway’s first in five years.

Speaking on this week’s ‘Over The Line’ with Gerry Murphy, Sinead explains why she decided now was the right time to call it a day.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ with Gerry Murphy broadcasts every Sunday from 4pm.