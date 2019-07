The Knock-out stages of the Kevin Burke Tyres Hurling leagues here in Galway are nearly upon us. The Division 1 & 2 leagues see the final round of group games this weekend, while the quarterfinals of the Division 3 league take place this weekend.

Galway Hurling Committee Chairman Micheal Larkin and sponsor Kevin Burke of KBT joined Sean Walsh to discuss the Leagues ahead of the weekend action.