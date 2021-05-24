HURLING: Tipperary 2-19 Galway 0-20 (NHL Report, Reaction and Analysis)

print

Galway suffered their first loss of 2021 when they went down 2-19 to 0-20 to Tipperary in Semple Stadium on Saturday (22nd May).

Joe Canning hit eight points, while Brian Concannon and Evan Niland contributed three each for Shane O’Neill’s side who also lost Jarlath Mannion to a red card.

The Tribesmen have a weekend off before hosting Waterford on Sunday week (June 6th).

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan has this match report.

Afterwards Niall got the thoughts of Galway manager Shane O’Neill.

And finally, Niall returned to the commentary box to join Sean Walsh and Cyril Donnellna as they looked back at Galway’s first defeat of 2021.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 3.45pm