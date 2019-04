Hurling Previews for the weekend

Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan were in Kenny Park, Athenry last night to look ahead to the start of the Galway Hurling Championships in the company of Hurling Committee Chairman Mike Larkin and St Thomas’ and Galway star David Burke..

Friday April 5th

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Kiltormer v Annaghdown, Duggan Park at 7pm

Saturday April 6th

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Portumna v Turloughmore, Kenny Park at 3pm

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

St Mary’s GAA Athenry v Beagh, Loughrea at 3pm

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Abbeyknockmoy v Ardrahan, Duggan Park at 3pm

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Kilconieran v Moycullen, Pearse Stadium at 3pm

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Tommy Larkins v Castlegar, Duggan Park at 4.45pm

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Gort, Loughrea at 4.45pm

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Craughwell GAA Club v Oranmore-Maree, Pearse Stadium at 4.45pm

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Carnmore v Turloughmore, Kenny Park at 4.45pm

Sunday April 7th

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Ahascragh/Fohenagh v Pádraig Pearses, Kenny Park at 12.45pm

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Liam Mellows v St Thomas, Kenny Park at 2.30pm

Salthill Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Loughrea v Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, Duggan Park at 4pm

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Balindereen v Kilimordaly, Gort at 4pm

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Kinvara v Sylane, Pearse Stadium at 4pm

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

An Spidéal v Meelick-Eyrecourt, Carnmore at 4.30pm

Salthill Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Cappataggle v Sarsfields, Duggan Park at 5.45pm

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Mullagh v Clarinbridge, Gort at 5.45pm

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Rahoon-Newcastle v Castlegar, Pearse Stadium at 5.45pm