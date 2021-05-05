HURLING: Preview – Westmeath vs Galway – with Shane O’Neill & Pádraic Mannion

print

After the long wait, Galway’s senior hurlers return to the field this Saturday (May 8th) with the commencement of the National League.

The Tribesmen take on Westmeath in Mullingar looking to get their 2021 year off to an ideal start.

They will be raging hot favourites having beaten the same opposition in Pearse Stadium 16months ago thanks to 12 Joe Canning points and a Conor Whelan goal.

But this year’s encounter adds an extra dimension with former Galway All-Ireland winning pair Davy Glennon (Mullagh – forward) and Noel Larkin (Meelick/Eyrecourt – coach) representing the hosts.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh chatted to Galway captain Padraic Mannion but first he got the thoughts of manager Shane O’Neill.

Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.