HURLING Preview: Westmeath vs Galway – National Hurling League

Galway’s senior hurlers return to action today (Saturday, 8th May) when they travel to Mullingar to take on Westmeath in the National Hurling League.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM trio Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan got together to give us their thoughts on how the game will unfold.

Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

On Thursday evening, the Galway team was announced!

Shane O’Neill has named his team for Saturday’s NHL Round 1 game against Westmeath, with 10 of the team that started against Limerick in last year’s All Ireland Semi Final on duty.

Gearoid McInerney and Shane Cooney man the central defensive positions, with Killimordaly’s Jack Fitzpatrick at cornerback.

Evan Niland and Cappataggle’s Ja Mannion start in attack. Daithi Burke, Adrian Tuohy, David Burke and Joe Canning are not part of the match day 26, while ankle injuries rule out Captain Padraig Mannion, Sean Linnane & Conor Walsh.

Galway v Westmeath:

1.Eanna Murphy

2.Sean Loftus

3.Gearoid McInerney

4.Jack Fitzpatrick

5.Aidan Harte

6.Shane Cooney

7.Fintan Burke

8.Johnny Coen

9.Cathal Mannion

10.Conor Cooney

11.Evan Niland

12.Brian Concannon

13.Ja Mannion

14.Niall Burke

15.Conor Whelan (Capt)

Subs: 16.Darach Fahy; 17.TJ Brennan; 18.Joseph Cooney; 19.Darren Morrissey; 20.Jason Flynn; 21.Diarmuid Kilcommins; 22.Declan Cronin; 23.Jack Hastings; 24.Kevin Cooney; 25.Stephen Barrett; 26. Daniel Loftus

