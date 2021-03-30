HURLING Podcast: John Geraghty Explains Club Skills Competition On ‘Over The Line’

print

Entries are currently being sought for a unique skills competition hosted by a Galway club.

Kilnadeema/Leitrim hurling, in association with Shamrocks camogie, are organising the All-Ireland & World Club Skills competition.

All gaelic games clubs across all codes are encouraged to enter as well as colleges, inter-firms and families – the Burke’s from St. Thomas’ have already challenged the Walsh’s from Tullaroan in Kilkenny.

Speaking on ‘Over The Line’ this week, John Geraghty explains to Gerry Murphy how Kilnadeema/Leitrim came up with the idea.

You can also check out Club Skills Competition on Facebook or Instagram for further details.

