HURLING: ‘Game Of My Life’ Now In Bookshops

A new book featuring 25 well known former Galway hurlers telling their stories about the game that helped define their career and the highs and lows experienced along the way is now available in Irish bookshops.

‘Game of my Life’ is penned by Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner and dedicates chapters to local legends who’ve worn the maroon and white over the past 50 years.

Speaking on ‘Over The Line’ with Gerry Murphy, Ollie Turner says the only major challenge he face was getting the players to pick 25 different matches.

