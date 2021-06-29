HURLING: Galway vs Dublin (Leinster SHC Semi-Final Preview with Shane O’Neill & Conor Whelan)

print

Galway begin their Leinster senior hurling championship campaign this Saturday (3rd July) when they take on Dublin in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

It’s the counties’ first championship clash since the Sky Blues knocked the Tribesmen out in June 2019 – their 3-19 to 0-24 victory bringing the curtain down on All-Ireland winning manager Michéal Donoghue’s time in charge.

The game is part of a double header with the tie between Kilkenny and Wexford.

Ahead of the game, Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh checked in on the camp and first chatted to Galway forward Conor Whelan (NB – these interviews took place before Dublin’s quarter-final victory over Antrim).

And Sean also caught up with the current Galway boss Shane O’Neill.

Throw-in at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.